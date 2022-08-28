Search

29 Aug 2022

Bin set alight in County Derry arson attack

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

Bin set alight in County Derry arson attack

Leckagh Drive. Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 1:01 AM

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson at residential premises at the Leckagh Drive area of Magherafelt on Friday August 26.

Detective Constable Dunlop said: “Shortly after 00:35am, it was reported that a wheelie bin was set against the front door of the property and set alight.

"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire, which had caused damage to the front door of the property. There was no one inside during the incident.

Company fined over £20,000 after teenage disco 'oversold and over-attended'

The event exceeded its maximum permitted numbers by over 700.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident or who saw anything suspicious between midnight on Thursday 25th August and the early hours of Friday 26th August to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 50 26/08/22. 

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers  anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media