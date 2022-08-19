Damage to licensed premises in Co Derry overnight

Waterside, Coleraine. Pic: Google Maps.
Police received a report of criminal damage to windows at a licensed premises in the Waterside Street area of Coleraine at approximately 2am, Friday 19th August.
It is believed that the damage was caused sometime overnight from Thursday, 18th August, through to Friday morning.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area overnight, or anyone with information, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 159 19/08/22.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
