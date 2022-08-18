'Unreliable' train services letting the people of Derry down, claims Foyle MLA

The current operation of Translink services is letting the people of Derry down, Foyle SDLP Sinead McLaughlin has said.

She was speaking after writing to Minister for Infrastructure, .John O'Dowd, to express her concern and explore solutions following reports of further disruption to services.

Ms. McLaughlin said: “It is deeply disappointing to hear of more disruption to Translink services in the North-West. The unreliability of our train services and their public reputation is clearly damaging customer confidence in Translink.

“My constituents are frustrated by the seemingly frequent termination of the Belfast-Derry train at Coleraine and the significant inconvenience for passengers to Derry who are often considerably delayed.

“People in Derry are also aware of the clear discrepancy between the services that operate from Coleraine to Belfast and those from Derry to Belfast and they would like answers on why these discrepancies exist.

“It should be emphasised that workers are doing their best in a service that is not operating as it should. They are not responsible for inconvenience or delay indeed quite often they are forced to manage events far beyond their control in an unfailingly courteous way and they should be treated with respect at all times.

“However, the disruptions to our services will no doubt impact the decisions of people to come to Derry and contribute to our tourism industry, which is at the heart of our city’s economic potential.

“Derry should be recognized as the social and economic capital of the North-West and our infrastructure must reflect that.

“I have written to the Minister for Infrastructure, who I know will wish to work with all relevant parties to resolve these issues, to ask how his Department will address these concerns and what steps will be taken in both the short and long term to improve connectivity in the North-West.”