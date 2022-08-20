Greener gardening event at Maghera Walled Garden

Mid Ulster District Council is holding an outdoor community gardening event on Tuesday, August 23 at Maghera Walled Garden.

The event, which is organised in conjunction with The Conservation Volunteers and Y.Z. ‘Feels to be True’, is free to attend and will promote environmentally friendly gardening and encourage gardeners’ to start growing fruit and veg in a wildlife friendly manner.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry encouraging people to attend, said: “More people than ever are growing their own fresh fruit and vegetables, which can have an extremely positive effect on overall health and wellbeing, as well as being a more economical way to get fresh food on the table.

“With this event, we are hoping to demonstrate how we can more effectively and successfully garden in partnership with nature, contributing to local eco-systems and making our gardens more wildlife friendly, so that they please us as well as helping to sustain wildlife at the same time.”

On the day participants will be guided in small groups around a number of information stalls to learn about companion planting with herbs and edible flowers and exchange ideas with fellow gardeners.

It will also be an opportunity to get tips and advice on later summer planting and find out how to attract pollinators into the garden and gather ideas for simple bee and bug homes.

Participants are sure to enjoy the experience and get inspired by the beautiful Walled Garden.

The event is mainly targeted at members of local allotments and community gardening groups, but there are also places available for interested residents in Mid Ulster.

Two different sessions will take place on the day to accommodate those who would like to attend: an afternoon session from 3pm to 5pm and an evening session from 7pm to 9pm.

Places are strictly limited and must be booked in advance by emailing environmentalservices@midulstercouncil stating participants’ name, home address, email address and preferred session. Places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis so book early to avoid disappointment.