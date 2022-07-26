Search

26 Jul 2022

Council will meet tonight for crunch meeting over land deal probe

A special meeting will take place this evening in Coleraine.

Council prepares for crunch meeting over land deal probe

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

26 Jul 2022 11:01 AM

A local council will tonight hold a special meeting to discuss findings that land disposals and easements under its jurisdiction were 'not granted lawfully'.

Earlier this month, the Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) published its report into a number of land deals undertaken by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council since its formation in April 2015.

The report found a number of easements and disposals were 'not granted lawfully' and that Council had failed to obtain 'best price' in the transactions.

Pressure grows on Council to act after 'damning' Audit Office report

A number of councillors have joined The Department in calling for action.

It also said there were failings in governance, inadequacies within policies and procedures, while criticising the behaviour of some Senior Council Officers as falling short of public body standards.

A Council spokesperson said time would be required to 'fully assess the content and recommendations' of the report, which has recommended the Council take 'appropriate action' in relation to the behaviour of some Senior Officers.

"Work on this report began in late 2020, and throughout that time Council cooperated fully with the Northern Ireland Audit Office," they said.

"Council has already made changes to its Land and Property procedures and intends to comply with its obligations to ratepayers and stakeholders."

Pressure grows on Council to act after 'damning' Audit Office report

A number of councillors have joined The Department in calling for action.

The Council's original statement said the matter would be discussed at the scheduled August 2 meeting, but subsequently called a Special Meeting for this evening (July 26) at 7.00pm.

Sixteen local councillors then signed a request that the Mayor - currently the DUP's Ivor Wallace - hold a special meeting within seven days, citing Council's standing orders which allow for such a situation.

However, despite the request coming almost three weeks ago - on July 7 - no special meeting has been held to date and tonight's meeting will provide the first opportunity for members to discuss the NIAO report.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media