Public urged to plan journey ahead of Derry Maritime Festival

With only days to go until Derry's Foyle Maritime Festival, visitors are being encouraged to check out the traffic and travel advice ahead of their visit.

The final preparations are underway for the five-day celebration running from this Wednesday to Sunday next, and with a number of road closures and other measures in place to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, it's best to plan ahead.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend this year's festival which was originally due to take place in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The public are being reminded that there will be some level of disruption to regular traffic and travel arrangements in and around the main festival site and the city centre.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Cllr Sandra Duffy, urged people to plan their journey to save unnecessary delays.

"We are expecting a huge volume of visitors over this year's international festival, and to account for the wide variety of outdoor events taking place a number of changes to travel and parking will be introduced.

“These restrictions are there for the benefit of the public to ensure the safe delivery of events and that disruption will be kept to a minimum.

"Much work has gone into ensuring measures are in place to reduce delays but we need the cooperation of visitors to ensure things run smoothly. I would also encourage people to use public transport where possible to help reduce congestion.

“The Maritime Festival is always a real opportunity to showcase our beautiful city, so let's work together to ensure this is a safe, enjoyable experience for everyone."

To facilitate this year's festival there will be road closures in place at Queen's Quay from Harbour Square to Queen's Quay Roundabout. This will include a complete road closure from 8.00pm this Wednesday until Sunday next, July 27.

On-street parking restrictions will also be in place throughout the festival, and parking will be available at usual car parks throughout the city. However, the Queen's Quay car park will be closed for the duration of the festival to allow for events along the quayside.

There is also free event parking at Fort George and people are encouraged to avail of this facility and to refrain from parking at Sainsbury's car park.

Council is encouraging people to use the city centre car parks and Magee College car park is also available for parking.

Whilst cyclists are being fully encouraged to cycle to this year's events – they are being asked to dismount within the event zones.

At busier times during the festival it may be necessary to introduce additional traffic management and parking restrictions.

All festival goers should also note that facilities on site will include information points and toilets at convenient locations along the quay. All facilities will be sign-posted and stewards and event staff will be able to provide direction.