Enjoy the Foyle during Maritime Festival

The Loughs' Agency is offering visitors and locals a packed schedule of activities during the Foyle Maritime Festival 2022.

The Festival will run from July 20 to 24 and the Loughs' Agency will have a visible presence with a wide range of water and land activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The activities will mostly be based at the Agency’s zone along the River Foyle and bookings are now open.

Revellers can enjoy Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Yoga courtesy of Far and Wild or take part in four-person Dragon SUP races.

Foyle Paddlers will be providing Canoe Taster Sessions and Twilight Paddles, as well as staging the annual Foyle Race.

Sit On Top Kayaking will be available with Binevenagh Adventures, while the Foyle Bubble Challenge will be hosted by Driftwood Canoe Club. Off-site activities include angling sessions and watersports at Creggan Country Park.

This special aquatic-themed zone will also be dedicated to educating and informing the public on important marine topics. A custom-created VR experience will transport people from along the Quay to underneath the Foyle to showcase the marine life that exists within the Foyle and Carlingford loughs.

Loughs Agency is also excited to debut its ‘Marine Machine’, a mobile interactive facility complete with a life-size basking shark, touch tanks and a biodiversity area.

Sharon McMahon, Loughs Agency CEO, said: “It’s been a long wait for the return of the Foyle Maritime Festival but we couldn’t be more excited to see the banks of the River Foyle buzzing again. We’re proud to partner an event of such significance and delighted to have secured a number of key providers to deliver a variety of fun activities out on the water.

“We’re also looking forward to showcasing our Marine Machine and VR Experience, both of which will act as key learning tools on the importance of conservation, management, promotion and development of the fisheries and marine resources of the Foyle and Carlingford catchments.”

Gerald McGahey from Foyle Paddlers added: “The Foyle Maritime Festival is a huge event and Foyle Paddlers is delighted to be teaming up with Loughs Agency again this year to offer the public some fun experiences on the river. Our taster sessions are an enjoyable and safe way of introducing people to paddling in different types of kayaks and canoes while our twilight paddle is also not to be missed as the crafts will be beautifully illuminated for an evening expedition passing through the city.

"Foyle Paddlers has been involved with the Foyle Maritime Festival for a number of years and we look forward to once again sharing our enjoyment of the River Foyle with the public.”

Limited spaces are available for the water activities at the Foyle Maritime Festival. Bookings can be made via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/loughs-agency-48068700913