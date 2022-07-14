Search

14 Jul 2022

Police receive request to investigate after Audit into Council land deals

A spokesperson confirmed the request had been received.

Police receive request to investigate after Audit into Council land deals

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council headquarters at Cloonavin.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

14 Jul 2022 6:12 PM

Police are to respond to a request to look into the findings of the Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) into land disposals and easements within Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

North Antrim MLA Jim Allister was among those who called for police to become involved following the publishing of the report last week.

A PSNI spokesperson said they would respond to a request for investigation.

"We can confirm receipt of correspondence in relation to this matter and it will be responded to in due course," they said.

Cllr Pádraig McShane said he believed the National Crime Agency may eventually become involved in the issue.

"It is my belief that while police will look at this initially and following additional evidence on top of the extraordinary audit, they will call for the National Crime Agency to become involved," he said.

'Unlawful disposals', 'legal advice ignored' and 'perceived conflicts of interest' in Council land deals

The Northern Ireland Audit Office has published its report this morning.

"When we think of organised crime we tend to overlook 'white collar crime. I believe there are many different avenues of investigation to look into and so many different individuals both inside and outside the Council that require interview or investigation.

"To date we have the audit office describing land transactions as "not lawful" yet the audit only touched the surface of what was happening in Causeway Coast and Glens."

Last week, 16 councillors signed a request for the Mayor to call a special meeting to discuss the findings within seven days, in accordance with the Council's Standing Orders.

The request was made on July 7, with today (July 14) being the final opportunity for the Mayor to do so. 

Should the Mayor fail to call a special meeting by the required date, the standing order states that members may 'forthwith call a meeting of the Council'.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media