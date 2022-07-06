Fatal car crash on main Letterkenny to Derry road claims the life of man in his 70s

A man has lost his life following a crash between Manorcunningam and Newtowncunningham last night near the townland of Sharon's Glebe on the main N13 Letterkenny to Derry road.

The collision involved three cars and occurred at approximately 10.50pm.

A man in his early 70s was taken from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A man in his 40s was also taken to Letterkenny Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

