Karol Kelly murder trial: Mother of accused brothers give evidence

The mother of two brothers charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry on over four years ago has told their trial that the first time she knew something had happened was when one of her son's friend came 'charging through my bedroom door.'

Teresa Meehan was giving evidence to the jury of eight men and four women at Derry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, testifying that she was in bed when the incident occurred.

Brothers Gary (25) and Sean Anderson (23). both of Grafton Street. and Michael Dunlop (21) of Fern Park are pleading not guilty to the murder of the father-of-five March 4, 2018.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on the 35-year-old and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives.

Giving evidence, Ms Meehan said after she knew something had happened she went down the stairs and in response to a question from Eoghan Devlin, counsel for Sean Anderson, she agreed she had 'formed the belief something had happened with knives.'

Ms Meehan told the jury when she entered the living room she saw her son, Gary, with 'eight snooker ball lumps on him' and the defendant Dunlop was at the kitchen sink.

Ms Meehan said when she asked about the knives and said Dunlop answered 'Don't worry about it I am taking care of it.'

Ms Meehan said she immediately phoned the police.

The the jury was told a crowd had gathered outside the house and the witness said she was 'terrified' and she believed 'my sons were going to die as well.'

She was asked about the appearance of her sons at the time and she replied they were 'very grey.'

The trial continues.