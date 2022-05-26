Search

26 May 2022

Karol Kelly murder trial: Mother of accused brothers give evidence

Hearing continuing at Derry Crown Court

Karol Kelly

Mother of accused brothers give evidence as hearing continues

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 3:08 PM

The mother of two brothers charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry on over four years ago has told their trial that the first time she knew something had happened was when one of her son's friend came 'charging through my bedroom door.'

Teresa Meehan was giving evidence to the jury of eight men and four women at Derry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, testifying that she was in bed when the incident occurred.

Brothers Gary (25) and Sean Anderson (23). both of Grafton Street. and Michael Dunlop (21) of Fern Park are pleading not guilty to the murder of the father-of-five March 4, 2018.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on the 35-year-old and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives.

Giving evidence, Ms Meehan said after she knew something had happened she went down the stairs and in response to a question from Eoghan Devlin, counsel for Sean Anderson, she agreed she had 'formed the belief something had happened with knives.'

Ms Meehan told the jury when she entered the living room she saw her son, Gary, with 'eight snooker ball lumps on him' and the defendant Dunlop was at the kitchen sink.

Ms Meehan said when she asked about the knives and said Dunlop answered 'Don't worry about it I am taking care of it.'

Ms Meehan said she immediately phoned the police.

Karol Kelly murder accused takes to witness stand

The the jury was told a crowd had gathered outside the house and the witness said she was 'terrified' and she believed 'my sons were going to die as well.'

She was asked about the appearance of her sons at the time and she replied they were 'very grey.'

The trial continues.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media