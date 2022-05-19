Derry woman Aisling has her sparkle back after weight loss

Derry woman, Aisling McCourt, has spoken of the confidence she has gained following a two stone stone weight loss, with the support of Slimming World.

Aisling said: “I started my journey in mid-September 2021 and whilst I wasn’t the heaviest I’ve ever been I was heading that way - four pound away to be exact.

“It was time to make some changes. I joined Slimming World feeling embarrassed about my weight but the welcome I got from my consultant was warm, kind and non-judgmental.

“The hardest part is going in the door. But you’re greeted with a smile and warmth. The consultant is a great support and always at the end of a text for advice and tips and they always work. She sends little positive messages and affirmations during the week, too, checking in with her group members.

“The group I attend are the best bunch, sharing meal ideas, recipes or if any of us are struggling some words of encouragement make it so much better.

“I’ve tried lots of diets before including this and it’s not that they didn’t work, truth is I simply didn’t put the effort in like I have this time round. Gave up wine - that was hard at the start but I don’t miss it at all now.

“I try to walk several days a week and make healthy food choices it’s not a chore at all as they say at Slimming World it’s a 'lifestyle change.' I still have my weekends away, enjoy foods I love but in moderation or by simply swapping for healthier options I don’t feel I’m missing out at all.

“Slimming World have a great app for members and honestly it’s my go to all the time now. There is a handy food scanner I use a lot when shopping which tells you the syn value if any in foods.

Aisling after her weight loss.

“I’ve put so many things back on shelves after scanning them on the app, this has been an eye opener for me as I used to think I had a healthy diet but so many hidden fats and sugars in foods I never would have thought of before.

“I am over two stone lighter and two-and-a-half stone milestone is so close and my next target. I have set myself simple achievable targets since I joined so I didn’t feel under pressure to lose stones and stones and it’s worked for me by doing it this way. I can honestly say my confidence has rocketed and I have a sparkle back.

"I’m wearing clothes I only ever dreamed of wearing before I joined Slimming World. I shop in shops I used to avoid in the past as I just didn’t feel their clothes would sit right on me because of my weight. If you believe in yourself anything is possible - I have great support at home and within group couldn’t ask for better.

“My advice to anyone struggling with their weight go to you’re local Slimming World group it was the best decision I ever made.”