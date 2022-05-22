Search

22 May 2022

Former All-Ireland winning manager to bring College's Colmcille celebrations to a close

1,500th anniversary of the birth of Derry's patron saint St Columba.

All-Ireland winning manager Mickey Harte is to bring the St Columb's College celebrations marking the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of Derry's patron saint to a close.

The former Tyrone senior football manager will be a special guest at a closing gala dinner being held in the City Hotel on June 10 as part of the celebrations of the birth of St Columba (Colmcille).

The gala event will include: a drinks reception, and a three-course formal gala dinner followed by entertainment.
Since June 9 last year, St. Columb's has organised and celebrated Columba and the city through a series of lectures and events.

The celebratory year has encompassed a variety of events including: a lecture by Dr Stephen Kelly, head of English at Queen's University Belfast and past pupil; a letter of commendation and blessing by Pope Francis; a lecture by alumni illustrisimi 2005 and past pupil Jim Sharkey; a lecture on the poetry of alumni illustrisimi 1996 and Nobel Prize recipient Seamus Heaney by past pupil and former member of staff Dr. Gary Wade.

Tickets for the gala are priced at £40 per person, and this includes a drinks reception, a three-course meal and entertainment. You can book an individual ticket or book a table, which are sized for either six or eight people.

Moreover, if you are a past pupil of St. Columb's, you are encouraged and welcome to create a reunion of those who also attended St. Columb's at the same time.

Former All-Ireland winning manager Mickey Harte.

A spokesperson for the organisers, said; “However, this event is not exclusive to those who have an association with St. Columb's and we welcome and encourage all who wish to celebrate one of our island's patrons.

“Additionally, the City Hotel will be offering a limited number of rooms at a discounted price if you wish to stay overnight. If you want to avail of this let us when you are booking your ticket(s) and we can pass on the relevant booking information to you.

"This closing event in a year of celebration is open to all; be you young or old; a native of the city or beyond- all are welcome!

“This gala will be a celebration of our patron, St. Columb's College, our city and our island, and it would be wonderful if you could join us.”

