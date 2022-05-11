Search

11 May 2022

Walls damaged in County Derry 'hit-and-run'

No one was in the vehicle when officers arrived.

Wall damaged in County Derry 'hit-and-run'

Station Road, Portstewart. Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 May 2022 12:26 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Police are appealing for information following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Station Road area of Portstewart shortly before 1.55am on Wednesday May 11.

Inspector O'Brien said: "Officers attended the scene where it is believed a green BMW M3 collided with walls outside a number of properties, causing extensive damage. Significant damage was also sustained by the vehicle.

"When officers arrived, there was no-one in the car and, at this stage, we are treating it as a hit-and-run road traffic collision.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and the identity of those involved.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have any information about the movements of this vehicle prior to the collision, including dash cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 79 of 11/5/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

AE22: Human moments shine through in the pressure cooker of the count centre

A candid look at the inside of the two-day election count in Magherafelt.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media