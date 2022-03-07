Bikes worth over £100,000 stolen in County Derry

A County Derry cycling shop have said they are 'devastated' after a weekend theft in which bicycles worth over £115,000 were stolen.

Cicli Sport, in Moneymore published stills from their security cameras, as well as serial numbers for all good stolen, on their Facebook page in a bid to have the items returned.

"We are devastated that we were targeted by criminals who obviously knew what they were looking for and who have stolen thousands of pounds worth of our high end bicycles," they said.

"If anyone has ANY information or is offered our bikes, please contact us or the PSNI directly. We have serial numbers of every bike stolen."

A police spokesperson confirmed 13 bike sand five frames were stolen during the early hours of Monday morning.

"Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary from a premises in the Market Street area of Moneymore," they said.

"It was reported 13 bikes and five bike frames, worth over £115,000, were stolen from the property between 2.00am and 3.30am on Monday, March 7.

“The stolen bikes and frames are of high value and were a variety of different models.

“They also have serial numbers attached, so can be easily tracked. We would therefore appeal to members of the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

“Our enquiries are continuing and it was reported two males entered the property shortly after 2am. One is described as wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, mask and hood.

“The other male is believed to be wearing grey trousers, a dark hoodie, orange mask and hood. Both of the men appear to be wearing gloves.

“They are observed carrying the stolen bikes across the front of the shop towards the Circular Road on foot and were last spotted just before 3.30am.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity or has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 348 of 07/03/22.”

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.