County Derry man told police 'all hell was going to break loose'

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
A 44-year-old Moneymore man told police 'all hell was going to break loose' when he was arrested, a court has heard.
Patrick Collins, of Millrace Square, Moneymore, entered a guilty plea to a charge of resisting police at Magherafelt Magistrates Court last week.
The court heard police had responded to reports of a domestic incident, and on arrival, the defendant became angry.
After being asked to leave the property, he told police 'all hell was going to break loose' and refused to comply, kicking out at officers before he was restrained and subsequently arrested for resisting police.
Defence for Collins said an an allegation of assault had been made during the report to police, and that he had been disputing this claim with the police at the time of the offence.
Judge Mullan fined the defendant £200, alongside an offender's levy of £15.
