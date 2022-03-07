Mayor warns councillor over 'Fenian' comment

A local Mayor has warned a councillor over his use of the word 'Fenian' during a Council debate in which councillors voted against reinstating a grant funding programme.

Current Mayor, Bann councillor Richard Holmes, asked Cllr Pádraig McShane to 'moderate' his language after he spoke to second a proposal at a full meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council last week.

“I think the first thing I would point out is that while Cllr Bateson was making his presentation, there were howls of derision and derogatory comments made in the chamber here,” said Cllr McShane.

“It's totally appalling and it's very unjust. These funds originate from something that was done in Moyle and that proved very successful across the board.

“It should be reinstated and we should be making sure there is adequate support for all sections of our community.

“The fact is it was perceived as somewhere where 'the Fenians' could get some money, as opposed to anything else.”

Cllr Holmes asked Cllr McShane to make his point without going into 'derogatory language about anyone'.

The Glens councillor was speaking as councillors prepared to vote on a proposal to reinstate the Technical Assistance Grants Programme that was voted down at Committee stage.

The grant would have supported community-based organisations with researching the need for a capital project and if successful, allow applicants to apply for further funding.

A total of £30,000 would have been made available for the programme.

Proposing its reinstatement, Cllr Bateson said there was a clear need for the funding.

“As a council, we should be supporting all our local sporting and community-based organisations in regard to funding,” he said.

“We already have had a number of presentations to council from the Harry Gregg Foundation and Coleraine Football Club with regards their plans to enhance their facilities.

“This fund would go some way to helping them.”

The Sinn Féin councillor for Bann said there had been a perception that the funding would only benefit GAA clubs within the Borough.

“I totally reject the accusation that this would solely benefit the GAA,” he said.

“While we're on the topic, the GAA is one of, if not the largest, sporting community-based organisations across this Council.

“It is rooted in helping to progress the lives of communities, particularly in our rural areas. Without the GAA, many rural areas would fall into ruin and the facilities they use are vital to life there.

“We should be helping and supporting them. To not support this grant, solely on some misconceived and prejudiced idea of the GAA is totally wrong, and not what our Council should be about.

“This grant would help all our community-based organisations; the GAA, local community groups, soccer clubs and many more.

“We should be supporting all such organisations, and I would appeal across the Council to get this up and running.”

A recorded vote was taken on the proposal, and with 16 voting in favour and 20 against, it was unsuccessful.