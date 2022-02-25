Search

25 Feb 2022

Open Day is back on campus at North West Regional College (NWRC)

Open Day is back on campus at North West Regional College (NWRC)

NWRC students James Brown, Niamh Lynch, and Luke Smailes issue a welcome to new students to attend Open Day at the college’s campuses in Strabane, Derry and Limavady. Photo: Martin McKeown

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Feb 2022 8:17 PM

A 12-hour non-stop gameathon will be one of the main highlights at this year’s Open Day at North West Regional College’s (NWRC) which will be held face-to-face at all five campuses.

The event will involve students on the college’s Level 3  Diploma in Esports with Extended Certificate in Information Technology, one of the many courses at NWRC that lead directly to employment or university study.

Open Day, will be held in Strabane (March 1), Strand Road and Springtown (March 2) and Limavady Main Street and Greystone (March 3).

Visitors to the college are encouraged to register online beforehand where they have a chance of winning one of two high spec laptops.

Open Days are a fantastic opportunity to discover more about the huge range of full and part-time courses available.

Members of staff will be on hand to take you through the numerous career options available – and you can see around the college facilities yourself.

Prospective students can also take part in fun activities while finding out more about the excitement of being a student in the North West.

NWRC offers a huge number of courses ranging from Care and Health, Apprenticeships and Traineeships, Art and Design; Administration; Business; Construction and the Built Environment; Engineering; Hospitality and Catering; Media, Multimedia and Journalism; Music; Performing Arts; Science; Sport and Leisure, Travel and Tourism; Computing and I.T., Early Years, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, and Adult Learning.

You can have a look at our range full and part time courses on our website at www.nwrc.ac.uk

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media