Open Day is back on campus at North West Regional College (NWRC)

NWRC students James Brown, Niamh Lynch, and Luke Smailes issue a welcome to new students to attend Open Day at the college’s campuses in Strabane, Derry and Limavady. Photo: Martin McKeown
A 12-hour non-stop gameathon will be one of the main highlights at this year’s Open Day at North West Regional College’s (NWRC) which will be held face-to-face at all five campuses.
The event will involve students on the college’s Level 3 Diploma in Esports with Extended Certificate in Information Technology, one of the many courses at NWRC that lead directly to employment or university study.
Open Day, will be held in Strabane (March 1), Strand Road and Springtown (March 2) and Limavady Main Street and Greystone (March 3).
Visitors to the college are encouraged to register online beforehand where they have a chance of winning one of two high spec laptops.
Open Days are a fantastic opportunity to discover more about the huge range of full and part-time courses available.
Members of staff will be on hand to take you through the numerous career options available – and you can see around the college facilities yourself.
Prospective students can also take part in fun activities while finding out more about the excitement of being a student in the North West.
NWRC offers a huge number of courses ranging from Care and Health, Apprenticeships and Traineeships, Art and Design; Administration; Business; Construction and the Built Environment; Engineering; Hospitality and Catering; Media, Multimedia and Journalism; Music; Performing Arts; Science; Sport and Leisure, Travel and Tourism; Computing and I.T., Early Years, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, and Adult Learning.
You can have a look at our range full and part time courses on our website at www.nwrc.ac.uk
