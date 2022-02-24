Search

25 Feb 2022

Dungiven man's work to feature in new commemorative publication

The work is part of the Creative Writing Project.

Elga Logue, Community Librarian, presents Patrick McNicholl with an audiobook in recognition of his submissions to the Creative Writing Project.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Feb 2022 11:00 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A Dungiven man's poetry is among work which is due to be published in a commemorative book later this year.

The Creative Writing Project was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic by Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership (BHCP).

In order to reach out to families and improve the mental health and well-being of the local community, the Derry organisation opened up the project to children, teenagers and adults throughout the Outer West area.

Patrick McNicholl, who is orginally from Dungiven but now lives in Derry, put forward some of his writing for consideration and was delighted when it was chosen to be published in the upcoming publication.

Patrick said: “I am very grateful to the Community Library and all those who have helped to promote my poems. I would also encourage more people to write.”

Children from a number of schools in Derry will also have their work published.

The students attend St Eithne's PS, Rosemount PS, Holy Family PS, St John's PS, Gaelscoil na Daroige and Bunscoil Cholmcille.

Secondary school students attend St Mary's College, Thornhill College and St Cecilia's College.

Elga Logue, Community Librarian, said: “The aim of the project was to reach out the community and encourage them to write poems and stories about any subject of their own choice.

“This initiative aimed to help improve the mental health and wellbeing of our residents through engagement, as well as helping to address, and respond to, feelings of loneliness and isolation as a direct result of Lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions.

“Also, to embrace the fun element of the project, by reaching out to adults, teenagers and children, who really enjoy creative writing.”

Throughout the Creative Writing Project, all submissions received were also published virtually via the group's Facebook page and have been collated for the purpose of producing a publication as a commemorative keepsake and legacy for posterity.

Elga added: “We wish to thank everybody who has contributed to this publication and acknowledge the Neighbourhood Health Improvement Project (NHIP) for funding the Creative Writing Project.”

Local News

