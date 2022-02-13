Search

13 Feb 2022

Consultation launched on college's plans to take over vacant sports hall

Dungiven Sports Pavilion.

Orla Mullan

13 Feb 2022 2:53 PM

editor@derrypost.com

A County Derry Irish-Medium Post Primary School is hoping to take over a local sports hall which has been lying vacant for almost five years.

It is understood Gaelcholáiste Dhoire in Dungiven intends to submit a planning application to change the existing use of the Sports Pavilion at Chapel Road to 'educational use'.

The proposed development includes a single storey extension and additional external alterations.

The school said they purchased the site in the last year and that the Department of Education has appointed a design team to renovate the pavilion in order to 'provide sports facilities for the burgeoning Irish Medium College'.

The college hopes that the work will be completed in early 2023 and that it will 'provide top class indoor sports facilities, changing rooms and classrooms'.

Dungiven Sports Pavilion closed in early 2017 prior to the opening of a new sports centre at nearby Curragh Road.

Before submitting their application to planners, a community consultation on the secondary school's proposed plans will be held.

The consultation period began on February 7, and will run to February 25.

An online interactive consultation will be facilitated through a Zoom meeting or MS Teams call at 5pm on Friday, February 18. At this interactive consultation, members of the project design team will give an overview of the development proposal and will be available to answer questions on the project.

In addition, subject to Covid restrictions and public health guidance, project information will be made available from February 14 to February 25 for public viewing at the community hall belonging to Glór Dhún Geimhin at 41 Main Street, Dungiven.

Anyone wishing to attend the online consultation is asked to email pavillion. consultation@outlook.com or write to Juno Planning & Environmental, 409 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7EW.

All requests, either by email, or post, must be received no later than 5pm on Wednesday, February 16.

