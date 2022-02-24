Search

24 Feb 2022

Loreto musicians through to All-Ireland Siansa Final

The north Derry school's traditional group will perform on April 10.

Loreto's Tigh Tara traditional group.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Feb 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Loreto’s traditional group, Tigh Tara, has won through to the All Ireland Final of the Gael Linn Siansa competition, to be held in the National Concert Hall, Dublin on April 10.

In the initial round in December, the group made a 12 minute recording of a selection of tunes including a jig, O'Carolan, waltz, march, slip jig and a reel as well as a song in Irish.

They were selected to take part in the workshop round which took place in Monaghan on Monday, February 14.

They have now been chosen as one of eight groups to take place in the All Ireland final in The National Concert Hall in Dublin on Sunday, April 10.

The final will be broadcast on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta live on the night. A spokesperson from each group will be interviewed during the day on April 10.

The event will be recorded on the night, and each group’s performance will be uploaded on YouTube as soon as possible after the event. 

Mrs Maeve Close, who coaches the group, thanked Miss Aoibheann Agnew for her assistance with preparing these talented musicians for the competition.

Tigh Tara were wished well for the Siansa Final by Miss Belinda Toner, Loreto College Principal, on behalf of all the staff and students of the college.

