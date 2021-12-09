VIDEO: Songwriting success for County Derry school girl

A County Derry school pupil has taken first place in a prestigious singer songwriter competition held in Belfast.

Cora Harkin, a pupil at Loreto College, Coleraine, won the title of Forestside U17 Young Singer Songwriter for 2021, a competition run by Roots Live.

Cora pictured at the Roots Live competition at Forestside, Belfast.

The competition attracts entries from all over Ireland, and Cora said winning the award with her song 'Busking in the Mirror' had left her 'buzzing'.

“I had a fantastic day today! I won the under 17 Forestside Roots Live Young Singer Songwriter 2021,” she said. I also got to hang out with other cool artists and like minded people! It was a great day of music - everyone was brilliant!

“Thank you so much to the organisers and judges. I'm so buzzing!”

Alongside a cash prize, Cora's song will be recorded and produced, and the award also opens the door to playing at festivals such as Dalfest and the Sunflower Festival.

Earlier this year, Cora competed in Junior Eurovision on TG4, and the Derry girl has been making waves in the local music industry, performing a number of gigs recently.

You can listen to 'Busking in the Mirror' by visiting the Forestside Shopping Centre YouTube page.