County Derry man drove through police checkpoint

A 65-year-old Magherafelt man had no insurance when he drove through a police checkpoint, a court has heard.

John Joseph Shaw, of Grange Lane, Magherafelt, entered a guilty plea to charges of driving with excess alcohol on his breath, dangerous driving and having no insurance at Magherafelt Magistrates Court this morning.

The offences occurred on December 22 2021 as police were conducting a road side breath test with a third party on Hospital Road.

While one officer attended to the test, the other had been flagging down cars using a torch when they noticed a white Vauxhall van approaching.

The officer signalled for the van to stop, but they noted the brake lights being engaged twice, before the van drove through the checkpoint, causing the officer to take evasive action.

Police then followed the vehicle in the direction of Tobermore before losing sight, and when they observed it again on Grange Lane, they engaged blue lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Again the defendant refused to stop and police followed him along Grange Lane where he came to a stop outside a property.

The defendant exited the driver's door, and police noted a strong smell of alcohol while speaking to him.

Shaw failed a preliminary breath test, and after being arrested, blew an evidential reading of 85mg. Checks also revealed his vehicle had no insurance.

Judge Mullan said a pre-sentence report would be required, given the defendant's record, an imposed an interim disqualification while the report was compiled.

“It is imperative you do not get into a car,” she told the defendant.

The case was adjourned to allow a pre-sentence report to be compiled.