01 Dec 2021

County Derry rugby player sells car after being caught driving at 113mph

The 19-year-old has been disqualified from driving for six months.

County Derry rugby player sells car after being caught driving at 113mph

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

A 19-year-old rugby player from Magherafelt has been disqualified from driving after admitting driving over 100mph earlier this year.

Adam Brown, of Loves Road, Magherafelt, appeared via video link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court today and entered a guilty plea to a charge of driving at excess speed on September 16 2021.

The court heard how the defendant's white BMW was detected travelling at 113mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway, Moneymore at around 10.40pm on the night in question.

Defence for Brown said they did not intend on dissuading the court from imposing a disqualification, but drew the judge's attention to references from the defendant's employer and rugby coach.

They said the defendant had played for the rugby club for seven years and that the manager's reference said the offence was 'totally out of character' for Brown.

It was noted that the defendant's mother had made her disappointment about the incident clear to him, and that his vehicle had been made available for sale on her advice.

Defence said there were no other vehicles involved and that the defendant had simply stayed out later than intended and was trying to get home for work the next day.

Judge Mullan asked if the defendant had been 'pushing the car to its limit', to which the defendant replied: “Probably, yes.”

She said boy racers were not tolerated by the court and asked the defendant to imagine how his family would have felt to receive news of a fatality.

The judge disqualified the defendant for a period of six months and fined him £200, alongside an offender's levy of £15.

She implored him to 'behave like a responsible driver'.

