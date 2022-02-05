WATCH: Derry GAA club secure six-figure Council funding

A County Derry GAA club have said a six-figure grant from their local council will help them build a second pitch to help cope with 'massive' demand on their current facilities.
Eoghan Rua secretary Brian Daly and Chairperson-cum-goalkeeper Ryan McGeough spoke to Derry Now about their plans after Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council granted them £224,000 towards the costs.
*Further coverage in Tuesday's County Derry Post.
Eoghan Bradley is already one of the most experienced players in the Steelstown squad, despite being only 23 years old. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Former Glasgow Celtic star Paddy McCourt is the current technical director of Derry City, his home town club,
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.