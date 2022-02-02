The life and legacy of influential bard Robert Burns has been celebrated with a special evening of music, dance and poetry in Limavady.

Hosted by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations Team in partnership with Limavady Community Development Initiative’s Hens Shed, the event was part of the wider Hear Here programme which explores Ulster Scots and Irish culture, tradition and heritage across the borough.

Speaking at the event, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “Burns Night is an opportunity to pay tribute to the life and cultural legacy of Robert Burns, not just locally or in Scotland, but across the world.

"Known as the ‘Ploughman’s Poet,’ Burns, he was not only a significant figure within Scotland, but he was also a great influence on our local weaver poets.

“Our Borough has a rich and vibrant culture, and it is through events like this that we can highlight and embrace the traditions that make up the diverse nature of our communities.”

Ashleen Schenning from LCDI, speaking on behalf of the Hen’s Shed, said: “Our area is steeped in traditional songs, poetry and culture influenced by Burns and we were delighted to work in partnership with Council’s Good Relations Team on this event.

“This was a great opportunity for those who have never experienced a Burns Night before to see the rituals and ceremony,enjoy the fabulous highland dance performances and piping, and learn more about the background and life of Robert Burns.”

Thanking all those involved, Bebhinn McKinley from Council’s Good Relations team added: “We were delighted to be working with LCDI and all those who helped to make the evening such a success.

“My thanks to all of those involved and we are very grateful to Matthew Warwick and David Gilliand from the Ulster Scots Community Network for their support.”

The Hear Here programme is part of Council’s Good Relations action plan which is supported by Causeway Council and the Executive Office through the Together: Building a United Community Strategy, District Council’s Good Relations Programme.