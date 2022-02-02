County Derry pensioner left homeless after 'suspicious' house fire

A woman in her 90s has been left homeless following a fire which police are treating as 'suspicious'.

The bungalow, in the Brone Park area of Garvagh, was completely gutted in the fire which was discovered just after 9am on Sunday morning.

Luckily, the elderly householder was not in the property at the time of the blaze.

It's understood the pensioner was in hospital.

Last night, the PSNI confirmed that they are treating the fire as 'suspicious at this time' and appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch.

"Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers in Limavady on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 683 30/01/22, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk /makeareport/,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

Local DUP Councillor Adrian McQuillan knows the pensioner who lived in the property and said the incident has left the community 'shocked'.

“I know the lady and my heart really does go out to her,” said Councillor McQuillan.

“I really can't see why anyone would want to do this deliberately to an elderly woman living on her own.

“The house is up a lane about half a mile from the road so it is in a very remote area and there are not many neighbours around.

“I just don't know how this woman is going to try and build her life back together after this but I do know that the local community will rally around her and of course if there is anything I can do to help, I will,” he added.

SDLP's Helena Dallat O'Driscoll also expressed her shock following the fire.

“I would like to express my concern following a fire in the Brone Park area of rural Garvagh that has destroyed the property of an elderly woman. Of course, I am very relieved that the owner of this property was not present at the time of the fire but my sympathies are with her as the loss of her property will no doubt be deeply distressing,” said Councillor Dallat O'Driscoll.

“The fact that the PSNI has now confirmed that they are treating this as suspicious is very worrying and will come as a shock to those in the local community. I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist the PSNI with their enquiries.

“I have also been in contact with the NI Fire and Rescue Service and would like to thank them for their response in dealing with the incident,” she added.