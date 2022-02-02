Search

04 Feb 2022

County Derry pensioner left homeless after 'suspicious' house fire

Local councillors have said there is 'shock' in the community.

County Derry pensioner left homeless after 'suspicious' house fire

The house was completely destroyed in the fire. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA .

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

02 Feb 2022 11:24 AM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A woman in her 90s has been left homeless following a fire which police are treating as 'suspicious'.

The bungalow, in the Brone Park area of Garvagh, was completely gutted in the fire which was discovered just after 9am on Sunday morning.

Luckily, the elderly householder was not in the property at the time of the blaze.

It's understood the pensioner was in hospital.

Last night, the PSNI confirmed that they are treating the fire as 'suspicious at this time' and appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch.

"Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers in Limavady on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 683 30/01/22, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk /makeareport/,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

Local DUP Councillor Adrian McQuillan knows the pensioner who lived in the property and said the incident has left the community 'shocked'.

“I know the lady and my heart really does go out to her,” said Councillor McQuillan.

“I really can't see why anyone would want to do this deliberately to an elderly woman living on her own.

“The house is up a lane about half a mile from the road so it is in a very remote area and there are not many neighbours around.

National competition for County Derry tug of war team

The team are hoping to improve on a silver medal finish in November 2021.

“I just don't know how this woman is going to try and build her life back together after this but I do know that the local community will rally around her and of course if there is anything I can do to help, I will,” he added.

SDLP's Helena Dallat O'Driscoll also expressed her shock following the fire.

“I would like to express my concern following a fire in the Brone Park area of rural Garvagh that has destroyed the property of an elderly woman. Of course, I am very relieved that the owner of this property was not present at the time of the fire but my sympathies are with her as the loss of her property will no doubt be deeply distressing,” said Councillor Dallat O'Driscoll.

“The fact that the PSNI has now confirmed that they are treating this as suspicious is very worrying and will come as a shock to those in the local community. I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist the PSNI with their enquiries.

“I have also been in contact with the NI Fire and Rescue Service and would like to thank them for their response in dealing with the incident,” she added.

Castlerock footbridge is 'structurally adequate' say consultants

Earlier this month, a council official had said testing had shown 'failures'.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media