A community consultation into the proposed new Park and Ride at Dungiven was launched yesterday (Monday).

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon launched the Pre-Application process for the proposed new facility which will be located to the southwest of Dungiven town, at the new Feeny Road Junction along the A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe dual carriageway.

The Park and Ride will provide 207 spaces, including 10 disabled spaces, as well as bus shelters and cycle racks.

Speaking yesterday, Minister Mallon said: “Last year I was delighted to announce plans for a new Park and Ride at Dungiven and I am pleased today to launch the next phase of this process with the opening of a pre planning application community consultation which will allow us to share more detail with the local community and respond to any comments.

“I am committed to delivering sustainable infrastructure that will transform communities and improve lives. I want to create more opportunities for people to walk, wheel, cycle and use public transport as we know this not only leads to improved physical and mental wellbeing, it also helps tackle the climate crisis.

“One of the key advantages of the new Park and Ride which will provide over 200 spaces is its location immediately adjacent to the new A6 dual carriageway, a strategically important route as it connects the North West to Belfast and beyond.

"My Department has worked closely with Translink to consider the operational requirements of the Park and Ride for public transport.

"The facility will allow users to avail of express bus services on the A6, providing connections between Derry, Belfast and Dublin. The site will also be accessible for other bus and coach services.

“Importantly, the scheme will also include active travel provision with the development of a shared footway / cycleway which will provide connectivity with Dungiven.

"This will help to promote active travel in line with my commitment to create greener infrastructure and encourage people to walk and cycle.”

Concluding the Minister said: “The development of the Dungiven Park and Ride is one of a number of schemes I am committed to progressing across Northern Ireland.

"Moreover, as I work to deliver the change our society needs, I want citizens to work in partnership with us to transform our local communities and deliver that lasting change.

"Therefore I would encourage the local community to respond to the consultation process so we can deliver more together.”

The Pre-Application Community Consultation closes on April 25 and it is being held online in response public health guidance aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Departmental officials will also be participating in a Public Online Information Event on February 10 from 6pm to 8pm to engage with the local community.

Further information about the proposed development, registration details to join the public event and how to respond to the consultation is available on the Department’s website.

Following completion of the consultation process, including incorporating comments received where applicable, a planning application will be submitted by the Department to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for planning approval.