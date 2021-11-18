County Derry woman's pre-sentence report made 'unbelievable reading'

A 58-year-old woman who a judge said showed 'no regard' for road traffic laws has been hit with community service and disqualified from driving again.

Lorna Johnston, of Riverside South, Castledawson, appeared for sentencing via video link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on charges of driving while disqualified, having no insurance and withholding information to obtain insurance.

Judge Mullan began by telling the court the defendant's pre-sentence report had made for 'unbelievable reading', and that she had no regard for road traffic laws.

She said Johnston had already received suspended sentences, probation and disqualification, but that she continued to get into a car in the knowledge that she could well go to prison.

Addressing the defendant, the judge asked why this was the case.

“A lot of it has to do with my head, but I've been working with the mental health team to get it in order,” she replied.

Judge Mullan told the defendant the court had been 'patient' with her, and noted she had even gone out, bought a vehicle while disqualified and then subsequently drove the vehicle.

Defence for Johnston said she had engaged with probation and that they hoped she had begun a process of rehabilitation as a result.

The court was told the defendant now understood she could not just get in a car and drive anymore.

Judge Mullan ordered Johnston to complete 200 hours of community service, fined her £150 and disqualified her from driving for a further period of 18 months.

A £15 offender's levy was also imposed, and the defendant was advised by the judge not to buy any more vehicles while disqualified from driving.