11/11/2021

Software engineer ran from police covered in mud after crashing through hedge

The 27-year-old has been disqualified from driving.

A 27-year-old software engineer has been told he 'should have known better' after crashing through a hedge while trying to evade police attention.

Niall Carey, of Cloughogue Road, Toome, County Antrim, entered a guilty plea to six different motoring offences, including dangerous driving, committed during the incident on May 22 2021.

The defendant had been having a few drinks at a friend's house, and intended to stay in a spare room, but in what was described as a 'very, very stupid and dangerous' decision, he decided to drive home.

At around 1.25am, police on patrol on the Glenshane Road near Castledawson observed the defendant's blue Volkswagen Golf swerving across the road in an erratic fashion.

They switched on blue lights and the siren, signalling for Carey to stop, but the defendant made off, circling the roundabout twice before driving down the Aughrim Road towards Toome.

Police followed as checks revealed the registered owner of the vehicle had an address in the County Antrim town, and while in pursuit, observed debris on the road.

Further down Aughrim Road, they noticed that part of the hedge and a fence had been demolished, and found Carey's car on its roof in a field with the engine still running.

Carey was not present, but on searching the car, police located a wallet belonging to the defendant, and later located him walking towards Toome on the Aughrim Road, covered in mud and soaked through.

The defendant subsequently failed a preliminary breath test and was taken to Antrim Area Hospital to be checked for injuries.

A blood sample taken revealed his alcohol blood level was over the limit for driving, and he was later taken to custody where he made full admissions to the offences during police interview.

Appearing on video link, Carey listened to his defence counsel tell the court how the defendant was worried about the impact of the case on his career prospects as a software engineer.

They argued the offence, though 'stupid and dangerous' was completely out of character for the defendant, and said he had panicked when he saw the blue lights of the police.

Judge Mullan admonished Carey, saying he was no longer 18 or 19 years of age and that he 'should have known better' than to show total disregard for road traffic laws.

She said his behaviour had put other road users in danger, and disqualified him from driving for a period of 18 months.

Carey was also hit with fines totalling £800, alongside a £15 offender's levy, and warned he would be looking at a longer disqualification if he came before the court again on similar charges.

