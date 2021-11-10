Search

County Derry man told police he had arrived at address on a UFO

The 45-year-old was said to have an 'atrocious' driving record.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Staff Reporter

editor@derrypost.com

A 45-year-old Maghera man has been disqualified from driving for three years after his latest offences added to his already 'atrocious' driving record.

Lloyd Porter, of Ballynahone Beg, Maghera, entered guilty pleas to charges of failing to provide a breath sample of complete a breath test in relation to an incident on April 18 2021.

Police had been called to Oak Grove, Castledawson and spoked to the defendant, who had presented as 'emotional, volatile and under the influence'.

The court heard Porter had been unsteady on his feet and had red wine stains on his lips, and after the occupants of the premises said he had arrived in a Ford Transit, police asked him to complete a breath test.

However, the defendant refused to provide a sample, and was subsequently arrested and taken to Antrim Custody, where he again refused to comply.

When questioned, Porter replied: “Prosecute the f**k out of me. I'll have someone say tomorrow that they drove the van.”

He also told police he had arrived at the premises by UFO.

Defence for Porter said he hadn't endeared himself to the court in recent times and had accumulated a lengthy record of driving offences.

In mitigation, counsel said the defendant had worked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in construction, helping to renovate care homes.

They noted that had he sought legal advice at the time, he would have been advised to complete the breath tests, as there was no clear evidence of him having driven the vehicle.

Judge Mullan said Porter had an 'atrocious' driving record and that neither suspended sentence nor disqualification appeared to deter him.

She disqualified the defendant for a period of three years, fined him £250, and imposed a three-month period of imprisonment, suspended for three years.

