Search

04/11/2021

Durkan welcomes u-turn on mental health provision for primary schools

Mark H Durkan

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan: "Counselling is an invaluable and meaningful road to recovery for people of all ages."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan, has welcomed a pilot project announced by the Department for Education that will see counselling and mental health provision for primary school pupils.

The funding follows a u-turn made by the department last year on counselling after they had previously advised that funds could not be utilised to support a ‘small group of pupils or individuals'.

Mr Durkan, who is Chair of the All Party Group on Mental Health, was pleased that the project was being rolled out as the pandemic had only “served to heighten anxieties and exacerbate mental health issues for many children”.

The SDLP MLA said: “This pilot which will provide counselling and mental health services for children of primary school age is a welcome and necessary move.

“I’m glad the APG on Mental Health played a vital role in bringing this crucial provision forward.

“The waiting lists for children’s counselling were significant long before the pandemic hit, the funding gap has been evident in recent years.

“However, the impact of Covid-19 has only served to heighten anxieties and exacerbate mental health issues for many children.

“While it is important all children are supported and that mental health wellbeing is promoted within the school curriculum, there must be at least an element of recognition that for some the Covid pandemic will have had a more profound effect than others.

“For them, a safe space where they can talk openly about their mental health challenges without fear of judgement, can be a real gamechanger.

“Counselling is an invaluable and meaningful road to recovery for people of all ages. The earlier we can intervene to provide that service and the skills that come with it, the more effective it will be.

“Promoting mental health remains a momentous undertaking but the department in conjunction with the Department of Health, need to use everything in its arsenal to deliver better mental healthcare pathways.

“This pilot is a welcome provision but I would like to see an expansion and longer term initiative introduced.

“We need to embolden our children from an early age with the importance of speaking openly about mental health. That fight begins in our schools.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media