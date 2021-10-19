Drugs seized in County Derry villages

A quantity of drugs has been seized following raids on premises in two County Derry villages this afternoon.
Officers within the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Team have carried out proactive searches and seized illegal drugs as part of the Northern Ireland-wide Op DealBreaker targeted surge operation.
A quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected cannabis oil and drug-related paraphernalia were found during proactive searches of three addresses in the Castledawson and Desertmartin areas today (Tuesday, October 19). Enquiries are continuing.
Commenting on the searches, Detective Sergeant Martin said: “I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs,
"Please call police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/”
