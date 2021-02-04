98-year-old leaving memento discovered during bank clear out

The presentation of illustrated addresses was common practice around the time of Mr Mitchell's departure, with a number found in storage when the branch was recently cleared out.

An ornate letter formed part of the leaving present given to Mr Mitchell on leaving the bank branch.

