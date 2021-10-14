Search

14/10/2021

City of Derry airport welcomes a new route

The new route will operate three times weekly, starting from Winter 2021.

City of Derry airport welcomes a new route

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

City of Derry Airport will have a brand new flight route beginning this winter.

Ryanair have confirmed they will operate three weekly flights between Derry and Manchester, England, from Winter 2021.

The airline have launched a seat sale to celebrate the announcement of the new route, and their Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said they remain committed to growing their passenger network.

"Ryanair remains committed to re-building Europe’s aviation and tourism industry by restoring connectivity and growing its network of passengers to over 225 million by 2026," he said.

"As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 additional Boeing 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this winter, we are delighted to add this new route from Derry to Manchester."

Local MLA for Foyle, Sinead McLaughlin, welcomed news of the new service.

"This route has long been an ambition of the airport and I congratulate the airport's leadership, and Derry City and Strabane District Council as the owners, for getting this over the line," she said.

"Connections with Manchester are really important for our local economy, as well as being a key destination for study and social reasons.

"Manchester is a vibrant and dynamic city, which is becoming increasingly significant within Britain as an economic hub. Creating business links between the two cities could be extremely beneficial for Derry.

"The City of Derry Airport provides important economic benefits for Derry, as well as the wider region on both sides of the border.

"It is essential that the Executive and the British and Irish governments provide the ongoing financial support it needs, not just to survive but to expand."

Derry to mark 90th anniversary of Amelia Earhart landing

£177,000 funding granted to City of Derry Airport

Sunshine flights direct to Majorca and the Algarve to take off from Derry

New flights announced by Travel Solutions for Summer 2022 from City of Derry Airport

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media