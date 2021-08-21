Sunshine flights direct to Majorca and the Algarve to take off from Derry

City of Derry Airport has been given a boost with confirmation of summer flights to the Mediterranean resuming next summer.

Tour operator, Travel Solutions, will operate weekly flights from Eglinton airport to the popular holiday destinations of Majorca and the Algarve from June next year.

It means holidaymakers in the North West are now able to book a holiday to these popular sun destinations, with the convenience of departing from their local airport at competitive prices for self-catering and hotel options.

The new routes will commence June 29 to August 31 inclusive.

Steve Frazer, managing director of City of Derry Airport, said: "We are delighted to add these two very popular routes from the Northwest for summer '22.

“People can now fly local with confidence without additional time or cost."

Launching the new holiday programme, Travel Solutions managing director, Peter McMinn, said: “ We have always known that holidaymakers in the North West wanted to fly from their local airport, and with the help of the team at City of Derry Airport, we are pleased that from summer 2022, Travel Solutions will be offering their award winning holidays to the island of Majorca and to The Algarve.

"Direct flights from City of Derry Airport make it so much easier.“We have chosen these two destinations because they offer so much and ideal for families, couples and younger sun worshippers. Choose from relaxing by the pool or on the beach, to touring the region for the more inquisitive visitor”.

“Travel Solutions celebrated their twenty-five-year anniversary in 2021 and offer a wide range of value holiday options.

The company offers full consumer financial protection with both ATOL and CAR licences so customers can book with confidence.

There are a variety of packages available for both destinations with only a £50.00 per person deposit and many early booking offers available, including free child places. For more details and to book, contact Travel Solutions directly on 028 90455030 or by contacting your local travel agent. Prices start from £499. including flights and self-catering accommodation.