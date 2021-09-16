Search

16/09/2021

£177,000 funding granted to City of Derry Airport

£177,000 funding granted to City of Derry Airport

City of Derry Airport will see a financial boost after the Derry and Strabane Business and Culture Committee approved more funding to support air routes. 


The £177,000 of funding was granted from within the North West Air Access consortium fund to assist in the promotion of new and existing air routes. 


The cash boost comes as the airport begins its post-pandemic recovery.

 
In 1999, Derry City Council and a number of stakeholders set up The North West Air Access Consortium fund to promote and develop air access to the North West. 


SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell said: “We as a party fully support Derry City airport and we fully support any plans to maximise the airport to drive economic growth in the North West of Ireland.” 


City of Derry Airport operates flights to destinations across the UK. It currently partners with Loganair to fly passengers to Glasgow, Liverpool and London Stansted. 


The airport has also seen two new flight routes operating this year, post lockdown, with travellers flying to Majorca and Algarve. 


The funding will be a welcomed boost after Ryanair stopped flying from City of Derry Airport earlier this year. 

