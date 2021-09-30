Search

30/09/2021

Removing whale carcass on County Derry beach 'not feasible' says Department

Correspondence seen by Derry Now has indicated the carcass will be left to 'decompose naturally'.

Liam Tunney

liam@derrypost.com

A whale carcass washed up on a County Derry beach will not be removed, said the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The minke whale carcass has been decomposing since it was stranded at Balls Point, near Bellarena, on September 14. 

Correspondence issued by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, and seen by Derry Now, said it is 'not feasible' to move the carcass and that it will be left to decompose naturally.

"Officials from my Department visited the site on 23 September to ascertain details about the animal, which I can confirm was a juvenile Minke whale, approximately 6.5m in length," he said.

"This information will be sent to the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme which coordinates the investigation of whale, dolphin and propoise strandings around the UK.

"My officials have reported the incident to the Receiver of Wreck at the Maritime and Coastguard Agency who has responsibility for dealing with stranded cetaceans.

"However, it is not always feasible to remove animals of this size and when they are not located in areas frequented by the public or other health and safety considerations, they are often left in-situ to decompose naturally.

"Allowing this to happen will have ecological benefits to many species," he added.

A Departmental notification tag has now been added to the carcass, meaning DAERA have deemed no further action is required.

"During this visit my officials met the landowner and provided advice in relation to stranded cetaceans. The landowner confirmed he intends to leave the carcass to decompose naturally," added Minister Poots.

This week, a local marine scientist told the County Derry Post the carcass would pose a health risk as it continued to decompose.

