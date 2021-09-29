Search

29/09/2021

Consultation opens on £2.5M County Derry public realm scheme

The scheme in Maghera had been shelved for a rethink.

Consultation opens on £2.5M County Derry public realm scheme

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A period of community consultation on plans to develop a £2.5M public realm scheme in Maghera has now begun.

Local residents and businesses are being invited by Mid Ulster District Council to feedback their views on proposed designs for the town centre, which include new paving, street lighting, planting and street furniture, as well as proposals to address substandard footpath widths and poor pedestrian access.

The plans also include options to increase traffic flow on Upper Main Street, via a one-way system or via a two-way system with additional car-parking provided at St Mary’s Church, while an improved junction at St Lurach’s Road and Hall Street is intended to improve access and vehicle turning capacity.

The proposed public realm scheme extends the length of Main Street, taking in parts of Coleraine Road, Station Road, Meeting House Avenue, Tirkane Road, Church Street, Glen Road, Hall Street, Bank Square and St Lurach’s Road.

A ‘pre-application notification’ (PAN) process has now begun on the proposed scheme, with community consultation opening on yesterday (Monday) and running for four weeks.

A dedicated website will be available with details of the proposed application, where anyone can leave their feedback online, and there will be a public information day on 13 October in Maghera Leisure Centre, from 10am to 8pm, where members of the public can book a time slot to speak directly to the team involved in the public realm designs.

The opportunity to meet virtually with the design is also available on 14 October between 10am and 8pm with slots bookable in advance.

The community consultation runs until Friday, October 29.

To view the plans for the project and to feedback your views, visit https://consultationspace.com/MagheraPublic Realm or to book to meet the design team, call RPS on 020 7939 8007 or email PACC@rpsgroup.com.

