'Significant interest' in new look Maghera proposals

The first images of a new look Maghera in a proposed multi-million makeover scheme have been released.

The realistic designs show a one-way traffic system, wider footpaths and new parking provision on Main Street, plans which Mid Ulster District Council syas has garnered "significant" interest.

Local residents and businesses have given feedback on the £2.5 million preliminary proposals both online and in person at a public information session held in the town last month.

The designs include new paving, street lighting, planting and street furniture, as well as proposals to address substandard footpath widths, poor pedestrian access and traffic flow issues.

The introduction of a one-way system on Upper Main Street to increase traffic flow and ‘green light’ time, drew particular interest from local people, as did other proposals for widened roadways, a new mini-roundabout at the junction of Fairhill and Hall Street and an improved junction at St Lurach’s Road and Hall Street, both to improve access and vehicle turning capacity.

The existing narrow footpaths in the town which would be widened under the scheme to ensure proper and safe access for pedestrians and users with disabilities, were also the subject of discussion, along with the re-configuration of on-street car parking which would result from the footpath improvements.

Councillor Martin Kearney, Chair of the Council, thanked local people for taking the time to engage.

He said: “This scheme would be a substantial investment in Maghera and it’s important that local people input into the designs at these early stages, so the significant interest which has been shown is very welcome.

“There were lots of views expressed on the one-way system in particular and the changes to on-street parking which would be required to modernise roads and footways to meet current standards and public expectation in terms of accessibility.

“All the feedback will be considered as we move towards the next stages of the project”.

The proposed public realm scheme extends the length of Main Street, taking in parts of Coleraine Road, Station Road, Meeting House Avenue, Tirkane Road, Church Street, Glen Road, Hall Street, Bank Square and St Lurach’s Road.

The latest feedback will be reviewed and where necessary the proposals will be revised.

The scheme is subject to an Economic Appraisal and the outcome of a funding application with the Department for Communities (DfC). If funding is confirmed, the project will move to planning application stage with further public consultations, followed by procurement. The anticipated start date of any scheme is early 2021.