Police deploy stinger during County Derry car chase

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on a number of motoring offences following a police pursuit on Friday night in County Derry.

Officers deployed a stinger device during the pursuit, which took place between Coleraine and Portrush into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Inspector Armour said the driver of a Volkswagen Passat had failed to stop for police.

"Officers on patrol in the Crocknamack Road area of the town around 12.15am had signalled for a grey Volkswagen Passat to stop," they said.

"When the driver failed to do so, a pursuit ensued around Coleraine. Officers deployed stinger devices at two locations before the Passat collided with a police vehicle.

"During the course of the incident, one officer sustained injuries which required hospitalisation and was unable to continue with their duties."

Following the incident, an 18-year-old was also arrested, and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, failing to stop at, remain and report an accident where injury was caused, using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.