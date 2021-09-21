Man charged with County Derry armed robbery 'not suitable for bail'

A man appeared before a local court yesterday (Monday) charged in connection with an armed robbery in Limavady at the weekend.

Adam McDaid is accused of robbing the Spar shop at Anderson Avenue, Limavady of money on Saturday, September 18.

He is further accused of having a knife with him in a public place on the same date.

Appearing via videolink before Coleraine Magistrates Court, 26 year-old McDaid confirmed that he understood the charges against him.

An investigating PSNI officer told the court that she could connect McDaid, of no fixed abode, to the charges and said she would be opposing bail due to the likelihood of the accused reoffending.

The court heard that McDaid, who has 181 previous convictions, had spent a 'significant' period of time in custody and had only been released on bail last week.

Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said it was 'very unfortunate' that the accused now found himself, a few days after being released, charged with an armed robbery.

Applying for bail, Mr Devlin said that McDaid was arrested after two witnesses claimed the person who carried out the robbery went into the accused's home.

“He was found there some time later,” said Mr Devlin, adding that the case will be contested.

Applying for bail, Mr Devlin said that it will probably take 'around 18 months' for a trial to take place.

However District Judge Peter King said he believed that McDaid would be 'back before the court by the end of the week' if he was released on bail.

“As far as I am concerned, you are not a suitable candidate for bail,” Judge King told McDaid before remanding him in custody.

McDaid is due to appear before the court again on October 4.