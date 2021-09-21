Search

21/09/2021

Man charged with County Derry armed robbery 'not suitable for bail'

The defendant is accused of robbing a Spar shop in Limavady at the weekend.

Man charged with County Derry armed robbery 'not suitable for bail'

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A man appeared before a local court yesterday (Monday) charged in connection with an armed robbery in Limavady at the weekend.

Adam McDaid is accused of robbing the Spar shop at Anderson Avenue, Limavady of money on Saturday, September 18.

He is further accused of having a knife with him in a public place on the same date.

Appearing via videolink before Coleraine Magistrates Court, 26 year-old McDaid confirmed that he understood the charges against him.

An investigating PSNI officer told the court that she could connect McDaid, of no fixed abode, to the charges and said she would be opposing bail due to the likelihood of the accused reoffending.

The court heard that McDaid, who has 181 previous convictions, had spent a 'significant' period of time in custody and had only been released on bail last week.

Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said it was 'very unfortunate' that the accused now found himself, a few days after being released, charged with an armed robbery.

Applying for bail, Mr Devlin said that McDaid was arrested after two witnesses claimed the person who carried out the robbery went into the accused's home.

“He was found there some time later,” said Mr Devlin, adding that the case will be contested.

Applying for bail, Mr Devlin said that it will probably take 'around 18 months' for a trial to take place.

However District Judge Peter King said he believed that McDaid would be 'back before the court by the end of the week' if he was released on bail.

“As far as I am concerned, you are not a suitable candidate for bail,” Judge King told McDaid before remanding him in custody.

McDaid is due to appear before the court again on October 4.

Two men bailed after appearing in court charged with murder of Lyra McKee

A third defendant has also been granted bail on less serious charges.

Unaccompanied 'L' driver pressed accelerator instead of brake

Damage was caused to filling station fuel pumps and a van during the incident last year.

County Derry man had 'a few whiskeys' before attempting to jump start his car

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media