Volunteers sought by Derry charity Foyle Search & Rescue

Volunteers sought by Foyle Search & Rescue
Foyle Search and Rescue is appealing for volunteers to join the charity.
A spokesperson said: “We need enthusiastic people to join our team and would urge anyone with an interest to volunteer for our organisation to get in touch.
“If you are interested in becoming a volunteer please contact our project co-ordinator, Christina McKeegan, at foylerescue@gmail.com for an application pack. Recruitment closes on 1st October.”
The spokesperson concluded: “Any questions, don't hesitate to reach out.”
