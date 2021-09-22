Search

22/09/2021

Council boundaries review public hearing to be held in Derry

A public hearing is to be held to let local people air their views on the Local Government Boundaries Review

Boundaries Commissioner Sarah Havlin.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A public hearing is to be held in Derry next month to give local people the opportunity to air their views on the Local Government Boundaries Review.

Sarah Havlin, the Local Government Boundaries Commissioner, has confirmed public hearing events will be held in all 11 local government districts across the North, with the Derry event taking place in the Everglades Hotel from 10.00pm to 2.00pm on Tuesday, October 12.

The events are seen as an important part of the overall Local Government Boundaries Review process and are now available for interested parties to register their interest in either participating or observing.

Each event will be facilitated by an Assistant Commissioner and combine in-person and online atten- dance.

To ensure compliance with ongoing measures in place for indoor meetings as a result of the continuing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, those wishing to attend in person are asked to register their attendance in advance.

Due to these restrictions, a limit of 20 people will be placed for in-person attendance at each venue at any one time.

Virtual attendance  must  also be booked in advance, to facilitate sharing the remote meeting joining details and for scheduling purposes. There is no limit set for virtual attendance.

At booking, those interested in attending must indicate whether they wish to make a representation to the Assistant Commissioner and provide an approximate preferable time slot.

The Commissioner’s team will try and accommodate each request as best as possible, and the agreed running order will be announced at the beginning of each hearing.

If anyone requires simultaneous sign language interpretation, translation or interpretation in another language, these requests must be submitted to the Commissioner’s office no later than one week in advance of the relevant event, either online on the booking form or via email to: info@lgbc-ni.org.uk.

Further details and booking information can be found at https://www.lgbc-ni.org.uk/public-hearings

