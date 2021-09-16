SDLP MLA confirmed as East Derry election candidate

The SDLP have selected their East Derry candidate for the upcoming NI Assembly election.

Incumbent MLA Cara Hunter was chosen at a virtual party selection process held this evening in the constituency

Ms Hunter will now contest her first Assembly election, after being co-opted into the seat in place of the late John Dallat following his death in 2020.

Party leader Colum Eastwood said she had made a big impact in her short period as MLA.

"She has been a tireless advocate for her constituents and shone a much-needed light on issues affecting young people and society as a whole," he said.

"She has spoken out on important issues affecting students, climate change, the LGBT+ community and has campaigned passionately on the lack of mental health provision for people struggling across the North.

"Since becoming an MLA last year she has become a key part of our Assembly team as we drive to bring some much-needed stability to politics here and make the North a better place for all our people."

Ms Hunter said there was a need for 'revolutionary' ideas in the constituency.

" I love this place, we are lucky to have countless areas of outstanding natural beauty on our doorsteps, a great tourism offering and some of the best people around," she said.

"I care about East Derry, its people and its challenges. Unfortunately this area has been subjected to much neglect from its politicians in recent years.

"We have seen many businesses close and our town centres reduced to ghost towns. Our people deserve better.

"As we emerge from the pandemic we need to see revolutionary ideas to transform this area, to revitalise our towns and villages and enhance our tourism offering.

"We need politicians who are going to take real action to solve the health crisis, tackle housing waiting lists, fight climate change and reform our education system.

"If elected I hope to continue driving that change to make Northern Ireland a better place to live for everyone.”