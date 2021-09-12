'Emmette, we love you and want to help... please come home'

The twin brother of a missing Derry man has made an emotional plea for help in finding him.

Emmette Dillon, 33, has not be seen since Friday of last week, September 3.

In a direct appeal to his twin, Ryan Dillon said: “Emmette we love you and we want to help. Please come home so we can look after you and find a way forward.”

He is described as approximately six feet tall, slim, with dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

The former Mr Supranational 2018/19 model and former staff nurse, Emmette, is known to have mental health and addiction problems.

His family last spoke to him in a telephone conversation on September 2.

“We have no reason to believe he left the country and police also believe this is the case,” said Ryan.”

“We have no reason to believe that Emmette would hurt himself.

“Emmette is a loving son, brother and uncle and only wants to help those around him. However, he does have serious mental health issues which can impact his behaviour.”

Ryan appealed for any local businesses in the area to check their CCTV.

“We ask local businesses in the Crawford Square, Rosemount and Northland Road area could check their CCTV from the early hours of Friday 3rd September for any potential sightings of Emmette,” he said.

”We ask the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings no matter how small. We also ask everyone to share this message with those who aren’t on social media.”