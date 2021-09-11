Search

11/09/2021

Derry public urged to take part in clean up of beaches

Live Here Love Here initiative seeks volunteers to play their part in local beaches clean up

BENONEBEACH2

Derry public urged to take part in clean up of beaches

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

People in Derry are being called on to play their part in cleaning up local beaches.

The North's largest community and civic pride initiative, Live Here Love Here, is seeking volunteers to take part on Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19 next.

The big weekend event marks the start of its annual Healthy Oceans, Healthy Minds campaign, which promotes the health and wellbeing benefits of a clean marine and coastal environment.

Helen Tomb, of Live Here Love Here, said: “People know they feel better when they’re near the sea, but the benefit is hugely reduced by the presence of litter, which upsets people and makes them really angry.

“We’ve seen that taking direct action enables people to channel those feelings positively.

“Volunteering, even for a day, enables people to do their bit, meet new friends and gives everyone a real lift. It’s tremendously satisfying.

"After last year’s lockdowns and virtual format for our campaign, it’ll be really exciting to see people in person this year!”

The clean-up is the first date in a calendar of activities and events, which will run until  September 28 and is timed to coincide with the annual increase in coastal litter after the summer season. 

It forms part of a coordinated global  volun- teer effort to remove and record litter from local lakes, waterways, beaches and the sea.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media