Derry public urged to take part in clean up of beaches

People in Derry are being called on to play their part in cleaning up local beaches.

The North's largest community and civic pride initiative, Live Here Love Here, is seeking volunteers to take part on Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19 next.

The big weekend event marks the start of its annual Healthy Oceans, Healthy Minds campaign, which promotes the health and wellbeing benefits of a clean marine and coastal environment.

Helen Tomb, of Live Here Love Here, said: “People know they feel better when they’re near the sea, but the benefit is hugely reduced by the presence of litter, which upsets people and makes them really angry.

“We’ve seen that taking direct action enables people to channel those feelings positively.

“Volunteering, even for a day, enables people to do their bit, meet new friends and gives everyone a real lift. It’s tremendously satisfying.

"After last year’s lockdowns and virtual format for our campaign, it’ll be really exciting to see people in person this year!”

The clean-up is the first date in a calendar of activities and events, which will run until September 28 and is timed to coincide with the annual increase in coastal litter after the summer season.

It forms part of a coordinated global volun- teer effort to remove and record litter from local lakes, waterways, beaches and the sea.