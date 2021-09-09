Derry man arrested in New IRA probe released by police

A 49 year old man arrested in Derry this morning as part of a PSNI investigation into the activities of the New IRA has been released.
The man had been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.
He had been detained by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit.
A police spokesperson said the investigation 'remains ongoing.'
