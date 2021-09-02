Police issue missing person appeal for man in County Derry

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Gary Michaels.
Gary, aged 70, was last seen on August 20, in Belfast and is now believed to be in the Coleraine area.
Gary is described as being approximately 6 feet tall with short, grey hair and is known to wear glasses.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 960 of 31/08/21.
Police have not yet issued a photo of the missing man.
