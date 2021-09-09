Search

09/09/2021

Family of Gerard Hampson 'annoyed' at length of time PSNI has taken to disclose relevant information

Body of Derry man found at Lough Neagh in January 2008

Gerard Hampson's body was found on shores of Lough Neagh injanuary 2008

Reporter:

staff reporter

Counsel for the family of a Derry man whose body was found at Lough Neagh in 2008 have expressed their 'annoyance' at the length of time it has taken the PSNI to disclose relevant information in what a coroner described as 'the longest ' process he had been involved in.
Gérard Hampson, 53, of Northland Road disappeared at the end of 2007 and a search was mounted for him.
On January 9, 2008 his naked body was found on the shores of Lough Neagh.
A subsequent report by the Police Ombudsman was highly critical of the police handling of the case and the dead man's family have always maintained he was the victim of foul play.
At a preliminary hearing today, counsel for the Coroner's Office said that three files of disclosure had been received from the PSNI on September 6.
The barrister, Bobbie-Leigh Herdman, said 'a very small amount' of material was still outstanding and this was expected to be handed over with redactions shortly.
Mark Wolfe, QC for the PSNI, said the disclosure process had been 'complex' but said there were still some documents to come which should be handed over in seven to 10 days.
Paul Foster, for the next of kin, told the coroner, Joseph McCrisken, the family were 'annoyed and disturbed' it had taken three years to get to this point.
He said that he had been asked to express their 'annoyance' that an issue he had first addressed the coroner about three years ago was only being finalised now.
Mr McCrisken said: "This has been the longest disclosure process I have ever had to deal with."
Counsel for the coroner said after the final disclosure was made it would be submitted to the next of kin within days.
She said that now that disclosure was complete they could move to a date for the inquest proper.
The coroner said it was going to be 'very difficult'  to get a two week slot in Derry.
He said he had fixed a date for an inquest earlier this week in October next year.
The hearing was told that it appeared that it would have to be heard in Banbridge.
The next hearing was set for October 14 to assess progress.

