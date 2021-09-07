Search

07/09/2021

Derry mass vaccination centre to close this weekend

The Foyle Arena vaccination centres is among three in the Western Trust.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Foyle Arena is among three across the Western Trust that will close their doors this weekend.

Alongside the centres at Omagh Leisure Centre and Enniskillen's Lakeland Forum, the Foyle Arena will cease to be a vaccine centre from Saturday September 11.

The Trust has urged those aged 16-17 who have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine, and anyone over 18 who has not had their second dose, to attend before the weekend closure.

Altogether, the three centres have helped deliver almost 250,000 first and second dose jabs in the Western Trust area since they opened at the end of January as an integral part of what has become the biggest and most ambitious vaccination programme in the region’s history.

Now, as this particular phase of the vaccine roll-out draws to a close, the Trust’s three centres will close in line with those across the rest of the region, with the last members of the public set to receive their jabs across the three sites this Saturday, September 11th from 9.00am to 4.00pm.

Ahead of the closures, Western Trust Director of Performance and Service Improvement, Teresa Molloy said: “The Mass Vaccination Centres have had a massive impact on the delivery of the vaccine programme locally.

"We can’t possibly thank our staff and everyone associated with this programme enough for the incredible efforts they have put in over the past nine months, in what was a truly mammoth undertaking.

“I would urge anyone who is eligible to avail of our Mass Vaccination Centres, but who for whatever reason has not yet done so, to step forward this week and attend.

"We have made plenty of slots available each day, and our centre staff will be ready and able to accommodate you.

“It is crucially important that we continue to make full use of the vaccination programme, as vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself, those close to you, and our communities as a whole.”

Those who are still eligible to attend the Mass Vaccination Centres this week are:

  • Those aged 16-17 who have not yet received a first dose vaccine
  • Those aged 18+ who have not yet received a second dose vaccine, but who received their first dose more than eight weeks ago
  • Children aged 12-15 who received an invite letter* to attend the Mass Vaccination Centres

*Letters have been sent to Parents and guardians of persons aged 12-15 with specific underlying health conditions.

To find out about more about the Western Trust vaccination programme, as well as opening hours for this week across the three Mass Vaccination Centre sites, visit the Western Trust Vaccination Info page.

You can also contact the Trust Booking Line on 02871 610753 Monday – Thursday, 9.00am to 5.00pm and Friday 9.00am to 4:30pm

If you are planning to attend one of our Mass Vaccination Centres, please do not do so if you:

  • Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever
  • Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days
  • You have been advised to self-isolate
  • Had any vaccine (including flu) in the last 7 days.

Anyone attending a walk in clinic at one of the Western Trust Mass Vaccination Centres is reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons), adhere to social distancing rules and bring along their Health and Care Number (HCN) and ID if possible.

If attending a pre-booked appointment, we would also request bringing the booking reference number.

